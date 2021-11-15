Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. Lifted by William Blair (NYSE:THR)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) – William Blair increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Thermon Group in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. William Blair also issued estimates for Thermon Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Thermon Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of THR opened at $18.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.62 million, a P/E ratio of 92.80 and a beta of 1.50. Thermon Group has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $22.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Thermon Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,046,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,917,000 after acquiring an additional 93,464 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Thermon Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $970,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Thermon Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 552,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 117,460 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Thermon Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 558,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Thermon Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 302,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.