Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for BTRS Holdings Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:BTRS)

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for BTRS in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.07). William Blair also issued estimates for BTRS’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Get BTRS alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BTRS. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of BTRS from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of BTRS stock opened at $8.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 0.17. BTRS has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $19.76.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07).

In other BTRS news, CEO Flint A. Lane bought 74,576 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $756,200.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark L. Shifke bought 28,435 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $288,046.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 190,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,932,895.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 150,949 shares of company stock worth $1,550,472.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTRS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in BTRS by 1,274.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 262,500 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its position in BTRS by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,920,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in BTRS by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,547,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,105,000 after buying an additional 857,184 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in BTRS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $652,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in BTRS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,765,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.