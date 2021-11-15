Qtum (QTUM) Reaches Market Cap of $1.72 Billion

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 15th. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and approximately $631.00 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $17.41 or 0.00026507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,897,953 coins and its circulating supply is 98,864,150 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

