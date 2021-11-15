Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.230-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $724 million-$732 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $771.44 million.Rackspace Technology also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.950-$0.970 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays lowered Rackspace Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rackspace Technology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered Rackspace Technology from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Shares of RXT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.99. 1,615,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,613. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average is $17.24. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $13.07 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rackspace Technology stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,448 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.