Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.230-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $724 million-$732 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $771.44 million.Rackspace Technology also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.950-$0.970 EPS.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays lowered Rackspace Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rackspace Technology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered Rackspace Technology from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.75.
Shares of RXT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.99. 1,615,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,613. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average is $17.24. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $13.07 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90.
Rackspace Technology Company Profile
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
