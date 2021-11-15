Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Radian Group remains focused on improving mortgage insurance portfolio to drive long-term earnings growth. Business restructuring intensifies its focus on core business and services with higher-growth potential, ensuring predictable and recurring fee-based revenue stream. It is thus poised to benefit from strong mortgage insurance market Based on strong credit characteristics of new loans insured, declining claim payments aid. Solid persistency and rise in new mortgage insurance business are driving insurance in force to increase. Its robust capital position enables it to deploy capital. Shares have outperformed the industry in year to date. However, high cost tend to weigh on margin expansion. Increased provision for losses in mortgage insurance business concern us. Given the pandemic, the company expects slowdown in purchase loan volume.”

Get Radian Group alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NYSE:RDN traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $22.31. The company had a trading volume of 8,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,549. Radian Group has a 52-week low of $18.23 and a 52-week high of $25.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Radian Group had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Radian Group will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $336,692.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $76,025.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,691,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $393,642,000 after buying an additional 71,708 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,555,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,611,000 after buying an additional 36,702 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Radian Group by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,899,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,913 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Radian Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,793,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,905,000 after purchasing an additional 167,101 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Radian Group by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,233,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,905,000 after purchasing an additional 776,992 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radian Group (RDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.