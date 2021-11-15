Radio Caca Achieves Market Cap of $1.96 Billion (RACA)

Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One Radio Caca coin can currently be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and approximately $364.55 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded 150.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.75 or 0.00071173 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.94 or 0.00074584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.63 or 0.00095876 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,635.44 or 1.00551820 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,592.35 or 0.07144210 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca’s total supply is 443,478,491,084 coins and its circulating supply is 181,850,767,347 coins. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT . Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.