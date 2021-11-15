Rage Fan Tops 1-Day Volume of $57,847.00 (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. During the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Rage Fan coin can now be purchased for about $0.0258 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. Rage Fan has a market cap of $1.46 million and $57,847.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00068733 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.06 or 0.00072172 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.83 or 0.00094718 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,942.90 or 0.99821374 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,284.48 or 0.07017755 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Rage Fan

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rage Fan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rage Fan using one of the exchanges listed above.

