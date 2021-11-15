Raiden Network Token (RDN) Price Tops $0.63 on Top Exchanges

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 15th. In the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. Raiden Network Token has a total market cap of $41.97 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raiden Network Token coin can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00000977 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00017749 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.49 or 0.00235657 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000218 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Coin Profile

RDN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Raiden Network Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

