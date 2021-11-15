Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Rapid7 from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.60.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $133.40 on Thursday. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $68.03 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.89. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.35 and a beta of 1.31.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 26.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total transaction of $6,277,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $2,446,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,418 shares of company stock valued at $12,836,086 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 57.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 6.7% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 10.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

