RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.58) Per Share

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) – Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for RAPT Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.58) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.56). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for RAPT Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.12) EPS.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,468.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.61%.

Several other analysts have also commented on RAPT. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.86.

RAPT opened at $37.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.34. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.63 and a 1 year high of $43.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 0.12.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $89,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column sold 68,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $2,141,775.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $91,244 and have sold 164,356 shares valued at $5,570,029. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 10.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 25,538 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $472,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 57.1% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,477,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 200.3% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 30,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 20,652 shares during the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

