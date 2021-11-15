RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) have earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €631.89 ($743.40).

RAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €649.00 ($763.53) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €860.00 ($1,011.76) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Baader Bank set a €635.00 ($747.06) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €520.00 ($611.76) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €840.00 ($988.24) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

FRA RAA traded up €4.40 ($5.18) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €880.40 ($1,035.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,302 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €852.20 and a 200-day moving average price of €828.50. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 1-year high of €595.02 ($700.02).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

