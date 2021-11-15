Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Market Cap Hits $1.94 Million

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 15th. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $1.94 million and $29,102.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,915.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,584.39 or 0.07172634 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $263.42 or 0.00412145 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $669.20 or 0.01047010 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.02 or 0.00086075 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $275.94 or 0.00431728 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.91 or 0.00275226 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.56 or 0.00246514 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004651 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,066,990,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

