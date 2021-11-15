Raymond James Analysts Give Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) a $8.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a $8.50 target price on Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KGC. National Bank Financial raised shares of Kinross Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.11.

NYSE KGC opened at $6.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.48. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $5.18 and a twelve month high of $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 7.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.6% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 28,264 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344,444 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 673,988 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.7% during the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 431,940 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

