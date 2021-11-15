Raymond James Analysts Give Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) a C$16.25 Price Target

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) has been assigned a C$16.25 price objective by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark set a C$15.71 price target on Superior Plus in a report on Monday, July 26th. CIBC increased their price target on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of Superior Plus in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Superior Plus from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.86.

Superior Plus stock traded down C$0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$14.06. 288,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,001. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.95. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of C$11.30 and a twelve month high of C$16.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 10.39.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

