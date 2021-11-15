Raymond James Cuts Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Price Target to C$38.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$37.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.10.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

OTCMKTS:LIFZF opened at $28.70 on Friday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $42.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.60.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp. engages in mining for iron ore. It owns interests in Iron Ore Company of Canada which operates a major iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland, and Labrador on lands leased from the company. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.