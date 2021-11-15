Raymond James Raises Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target to C$10.00

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$9.25 to C$10.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy to a buy rating and set a C$9.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.25 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.00.
Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.15. Birchcliff Energy has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
About Birchcliff Energy
Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.
