Raymond James Raises Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target to C$10.00

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$9.25 to C$10.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy to a buy rating and set a C$9.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.25 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.15. Birchcliff Energy has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0159 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.69%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

