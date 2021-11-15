Raymond James Upgrades ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) to “Strong-Buy”

Raymond James upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $5.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ADMA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ADMA Biologics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group started coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of ADMA opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.25. ADMA Biologics has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 71.69% and a negative net margin of 108.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ADMA Biologics news, CEO Adam S. Grossman acquired 250,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 350,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $434,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 380,000 shares of company stock worth $380,000 and sold 2,341,949 shares worth $3,015,016. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 15.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 34.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 349,412 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 200,394.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 172,339 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 39.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 375,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 106,723 shares in the last quarter. 32.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

