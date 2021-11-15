Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Director Andrea Petro Buys 2,000 Shares

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Director Andrea Petro acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE RC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.86. 339,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,942. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ready Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $16.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ready Capital Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.59%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ready Capital by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,188,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,639,000 after purchasing an additional 56,892 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ready Capital by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,020,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,718,000 after purchasing an additional 11,956 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ready Capital by 14.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 681,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,827,000 after purchasing an additional 88,222 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 516,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after acquiring an additional 217,588 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 408,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 179,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RC shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.14.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

