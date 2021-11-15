Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Acquired by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 6.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 23,281 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,273,000 after purchasing an additional 59,185 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,561,000 after purchasing an additional 37,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 589,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,430,000 after purchasing an additional 209,100 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $102.45 on Monday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.34 and a 52-week high of $179.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.33 and a 200-day moving average of $114.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.47.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,020.49% and a negative return on equity of 81.91%. The company had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.94) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 428.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

