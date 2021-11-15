Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BNP Paribas (BNPQY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS: BNPQY):

11/2/2021 – BNP Paribas was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating. They now have a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on the stock, up previously from €63.00 ($74.12).

11/2/2021 – BNP Paribas was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale to a “hold” rating. They now have a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on the stock, up previously from €55.00 ($64.71).

11/2/2021 – BNP Paribas had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from €59.00 ($69.41) to €64.00 ($75.29). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – BNP Paribas had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from €62.00 ($72.94) to €65.00 ($76.47). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – BNP Paribas had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €62.00 ($72.94) to €63.00 ($74.12). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – BNP Paribas had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from €51.70 ($60.82) to €52.60 ($61.88). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – BNP Paribas was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating. They now have a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on the stock, up previously from €61.00 ($71.76).

10/18/2021 – BNP Paribas had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from €48.30 ($56.82) to €51.70 ($60.82). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/5/2021 – BNP Paribas was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BNP PARIBAS is a European leader in global banking and financial services and is one of the four strongest banks in the world according to Standard & Poor’s. The group holds key positions in three major segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Asset Management & Services and Retail Banking. Present throughout Europe in all of its business lines, the bank’s two domestic markets in retail banking are France and Italy. In the United States, BNP Paribas employs 15,000 people including 2,500 employees in its Corporate and Investment Banking as well as Asset Management and Services businesses which are headquartered in New York. It is also present in other financial hubs throughout the United States including Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Miami and Boston. BNP Paribas also operates a retail banking business through its subsidiary Bank of the West with over 700 branches in the Western US. “

BNPQY stock opened at $33.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $84.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61. BNP Paribas SA has a 52 week low of $23.45 and a 52 week high of $35.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.754 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. BNP Paribas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.63%.

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

