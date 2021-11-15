Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

RRGB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.29.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $19.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.75. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $41.34.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $275.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.95 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lynn S. Schweinfurth bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $108,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.57 per share, with a total value of $225,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 16,118 shares of company stock worth $359,113. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,855,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,795,000 after purchasing an additional 20,310 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,847.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,697,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,126 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,100,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,436,000 after acquiring an additional 126,312 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,796,000. Finally, Kylin Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,796,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

