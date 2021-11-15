REE Automotive (REE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter.

Shares of REE opened at $3.87 on Monday. REE Automotive has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $11.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.14.

REE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on REE Automotive in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on REE Automotive in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on REE Automotive in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Hans Thomas acquired 161,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $935,624.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Weisburd acquired 123,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $739,730.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in REE Automotive stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 82,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

