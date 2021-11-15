Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,514 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $141,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $39,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $842.00 to $844.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $699.24.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $631.20 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $686.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $608.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $579.91.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 63.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director P Roy Vagelos sold 10,039 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.04, for a total value of $6,525,751.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total transaction of $56,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,845 shares of company stock worth $155,980,140. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.