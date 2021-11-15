Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the October 14th total of 117,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of REMYF traded up $0.99 on Monday, reaching $207.99. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185. Rémy Cointreau has a 12 month low of $174.90 and a 12 month high of $221.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.65.
About Rémy Cointreau
