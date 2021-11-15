Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the October 14th total of 117,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of REMYF traded up $0.99 on Monday, reaching $207.99. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185. Rémy Cointreau has a 12 month low of $174.90 and a 12 month high of $221.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.65.

About Rémy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

