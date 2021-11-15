Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 3,900 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.09% of Gentherm worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $267,287,000 after buying an additional 32,246 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,224,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,009,000 after buying an additional 335,895 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,597,000 after buying an additional 28,240 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 543,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,249,000 after buying an additional 150,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 345,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,626,000 after buying an additional 26,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on THRM. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentherm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

Gentherm stock opened at $87.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $50.91 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.75.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $243.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.73 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

