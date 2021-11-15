Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 169,200 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 92.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 169,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,039,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,237,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,649,000 after acquiring an additional 564,338 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,307,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 55,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 17,263 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 39,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $162.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.07 and its 200 day moving average is $148.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $164.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

