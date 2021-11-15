Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,124 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESGD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 672,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,054,000 after purchasing an additional 109,041 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 216.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 349,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,874 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 113.4% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,916,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,400,000 after purchasing an additional 192,422 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $81.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.63. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $68.64 and a 1-year high of $82.63.

