Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Position in X Financial (NYSE:XYF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of X Financial (NYSE:XYF) by 21.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in X Financial were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in X Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get X Financial alerts:

Shares of X Financial stock opened at $4.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.32. The company has a market cap of $267.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.90. X Financial has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $17.88.

X Financial engages in the development and provision of technology platform for personal finance services. The company was founded by Yue Tang on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for X Financial (NYSE:XYF).

Receive News & Ratings for X Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.