Research Analysts Set Expectations for a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AKA)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for a.k.a. Brands in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.56.

AKA opened at $12.73 on Monday. a.k.a. Brands has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $12.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKA. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth about $360,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $856,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.