Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Advantage Energy (AAV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Advantage Energy (TSE: AAV):

11/1/2021 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Advantage Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$9.00 price target on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$9.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Advantage Energy was given a new C$8.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Advantage Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering.

10/18/2021 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$9.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$7.00 to C$9.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.25 to C$9.50.

10/13/2021 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$5.50 to C$8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Advantage Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$7.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AAV stock remained flat at $C$8.28 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 683,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,749. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.07. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$1.67 and a 1 year high of C$8.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85. The company has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.40.

In related news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total value of C$2,835,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 860,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,421,931.20.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

