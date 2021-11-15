Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reservoir Media Inc. is a music company. It operates principally in Los Angeles, Nashville, Toronto, London and Abu Dhabi. Reservoir Media Inc., formerly known as Roth CH Acquisition II Co., is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Reservoir Media in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Reservoir Media in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 target price for the company.

Shares of RSVR stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Reservoir Media has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $11.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.92.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). On average, research analysts expect that Reservoir Media will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the third quarter valued at about $351,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the third quarter valued at about $1,925,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reservoir Media Company Profile

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

