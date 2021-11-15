Restore (LON:RST) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Restore (LON:RST) in a research report released on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 644 ($8.41) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.04) price objective on shares of Restore in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 644 ($8.41) price objective on shares of Restore in a research report on Thursday.

Restore stock opened at GBX 495 ($6.47) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £676.54 million and a P/E ratio of 91.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Restore has a 1 year low of GBX 286.15 ($3.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 530 ($6.92). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 490.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 447.86.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets, as well as document management services; paper shredding and recycling services; and scanning services.

