Restore’s (RST) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Restore (LON:RST) in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 570 ($7.45) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RST. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 644 ($8.41) target price on shares of Restore in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 644 ($8.41) target price on shares of Restore in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.04) target price on shares of Restore in a research note on Thursday.

Get Restore alerts:

RST stock opened at GBX 495 ($6.47) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 490.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 447.86. Restore has a twelve month low of GBX 286.15 ($3.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 530 ($6.92). The firm has a market cap of £676.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.67.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets, as well as document management services; paper shredding and recycling services; and scanning services.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Restore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.