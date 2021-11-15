Reviewing Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) & Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI)

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) and Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and Inari Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plus Therapeutics N/A -130.78% -67.51% Inari Medical 6.49% 7.23% 6.32%

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and Inari Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plus Therapeutics $300,000.00 87.55 -$8.24 million ($1.59) -1.08 Inari Medical $139.67 million 33.40 $13.79 million $0.27 344.12

Inari Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Plus Therapeutics. Plus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inari Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Plus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inari Medical has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.5% of Plus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of Inari Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Plus Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of Inari Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Plus Therapeutics and Inari Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plus Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Inari Medical 0 0 5 0 3.00

Plus Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 309.36%. Inari Medical has a consensus target price of $128.20, suggesting a potential upside of 37.98%. Given Plus Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Plus Therapeutics is more favorable than Inari Medical.

Summary

Inari Medical beats Plus Therapeutics on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial. The company is also developing DocePLUS, a patented chemotherapy for patients with solid tumors that is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and DoxoPLUS, a generic chemotherapy for patients with ovarian cancer. It has a license agreement with NanoTx, Corp. to develop and commercialize NanoTx's glioblastoma treatment. The company was formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Plus Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2019. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism. The company was formerly known as Inceptus Newco1 Inc. and changed its name to Inari Medical, Inc. in September 2013. Inari Medical, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

