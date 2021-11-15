Revlon (NYSE:REV) Shares Down 7.6%

Shares of Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) traded down 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.49 and last traded at $14.51. 6,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 215,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.76.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $521.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Revlon, Inc. will post -3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Revlon by 103.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Revlon in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Revlon by 197.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Revlon by 87.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revlon in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. 9.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revlon Company Profile (NYSE:REV)

Revlon, Inc manufactures and sells beauty and personal care products. The firm’s products include cosmetics, hair color, hair care and hair treatments, beauty tools, men’s grooming products, anti-perspirant deodorants, fragrances, skincare and other beauty care products. It operates its business through the following segments: Revlon, Elizabeth Arden, Portfolio and Fragrances.

