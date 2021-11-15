ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.50 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ReWalk Robotics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of RWLK opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 3.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.57. ReWalk Robotics has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a negative net margin of 198.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RWLK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 1,582,579.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,076,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 1,076,154 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 368.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 424,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 333,800 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.27% of the company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

