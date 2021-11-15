Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Receives Buy Rating from JMP Securities

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 185.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Rezolute in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a report on Friday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rezolute has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

RZLT opened at $6.30 on Monday. Rezolute has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 21.34 and a current ratio of 21.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 3.56.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rezolute will post -4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RZLT. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rezolute by 2.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 312,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rezolute in the first quarter valued at $190,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rezolute in the second quarter valued at $419,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Rezolute in the second quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rezolute in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

About Rezolute

Rezolute, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperInsulinism; AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin; and RZ402 which targets diabetic macular edema.

