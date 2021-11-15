Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,790 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.16. 188,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,589,412. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.86 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $215.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

