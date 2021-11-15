Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Buys New Shares in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 8.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $337,385,000 after acquiring an additional 438,869 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 0.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,796,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 2.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,700,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,722,000 after acquiring an additional 32,664 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 16.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,258,000 after acquiring an additional 169,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 16.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,226,000 after acquiring an additional 141,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

MC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

In other Moelis & Company news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $153,602.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

MC traded up $0.80 on Monday, reaching $70.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,956. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.21. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $37.36 and a 1 year high of $77.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.45 and its 200 day moving average is $60.37.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $490.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.49 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 95.60% and a net margin of 25.54%. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

