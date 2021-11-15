Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,217 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.91. The company had a trading volume of 160 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,060. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $120.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.44 and a 200 day moving average of $103.75.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTH shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.38.

In other Meritage Homes news, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $1,436,984.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $561,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.