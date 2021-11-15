Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Raises Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $162.92. 17,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,769,661. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $166.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $225.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.56 and a 200 day moving average of $153.22.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

