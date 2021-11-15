Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Takes $2.45 Million Position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,000. Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF accounts for 1.0% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $56,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

VFMO stock traded up $0.56 on Monday, reaching $141.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,654 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.