Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Purchased by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 525 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 212.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $329,824,000 after buying an additional 2,673,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,316,000 after purchasing an additional 552,812 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 17.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,948,268 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $246,819,000 after purchasing an additional 429,831 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,926,059 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,084,367,000 after purchasing an additional 409,383 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 40.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 947,017 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,355,000 after purchasing an additional 271,304 shares during the period. 8.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RIO opened at $62.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.29. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $95.97.

RIO has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.60.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

