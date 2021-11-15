RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) PT Raised to C$25.00 at BMO Capital Markets

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank set a C$25.00 target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$24.69.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

REI.UN opened at C$22.62 on Friday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$15.90 and a 12 month high of C$23.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.08.

In other news, Director Jonathan Gitlin bought 5,000 shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$22.40 per share, with a total value of C$112,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$810,521.60.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.