RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) Short Interest Update

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a growth of 4,724.3% from the October 14th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RISE Education Cayman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REDU. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RISE Education Cayman in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 15,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,218,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after purchasing an additional 15,171 shares during the last quarter. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:REDU traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.69. 13,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. RISE Education Cayman has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.45.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd. engages in the provision of after-school English teaching and tutoring services. It offers various subject matters, such as language arts, math, natural science, and social science. The company was founded in October 2007 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

