Robert W. Baird Raises Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target to $58.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TPR. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.19.

TPR stock opened at $45.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.72 and its 200 day moving average is $41.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $25.69 and a 1-year high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Tapestry by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,407,965 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $800,378,000 after buying an additional 6,639,782 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Tapestry by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,848,802 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $167,346,000 after buying an additional 2,116,897 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at $86,541,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Tapestry by 299.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,715,109 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $111,890,000 after buying an additional 2,034,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at $82,364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

