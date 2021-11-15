Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 443 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 443 price objective on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a CHF 360 price target on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 380 price target on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 400 price objective on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 415 price objective on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 360 price target on Rogers in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 374.85.

Rogers has a fifty-two week low of CHF 214.30 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

