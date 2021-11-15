Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROOT shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Root from $11.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist cut shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Root from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Root from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROOT traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $5.03. 10,520,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,255,624. Root has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $25.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.58.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.20) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Root will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROOT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Root by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,680,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499,493 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Root during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,587,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Root by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,248,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,547 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Root during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,963,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Root by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,295,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,019,000 after acquiring an additional 754,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

