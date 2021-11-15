Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rover Inc. provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc., formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ROVR. JMP Securities started coverage on Rover Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Rover Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rover Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Rover Group in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Rover Group in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.20.

Shares of ROVR opened at $13.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.00. Rover Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.77 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Rover Group will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

About Rover Group

