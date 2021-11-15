Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 97,383 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 206.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,383 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $7,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Farfetch by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Farfetch by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Farfetch by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH opened at $46.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.28 and its 200 day moving average is $43.74. Farfetch Ltd has a 1 year low of $34.29 and a 1 year high of $73.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 3.15.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $523.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.74 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FTCH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush started coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.83.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

